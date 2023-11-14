Tuesday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) and Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) going head to head at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 78-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Illinois 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-12.2)

Marquette (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Illinois Performance Insights

With 74.3 points scored per game and 67.2 points conceded last year, Illinois was 115th in college basketball on offense and 88th on defense.

The Fighting Illini were the 24th-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (35.3) and ranked 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5) last season.

Illinois was 230th in the nation in assists (12.4 per game) last year.

The Fighting Illini were 149th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.6 per game) and 20th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.8%) last year.

Illinois gave up 6 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 38th and 149th, respectively, in the nation.

Illinois attempted 41.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 28.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 58.1% of its shots, with 71.3% of its makes coming from there.

