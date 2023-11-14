Illinois vs. Marquette: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) at State Farm Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under in the matchup is set at 147.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Illinois vs. Marquette Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Illinois
|-1.5
|147.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois Betting Records & Stats
- Illinois and its opponents scored more than 147.5 points in eight of 29 games last season.
- Illinois games had an average of 141.5 points last season, 6.0 less than this game's over/under.
- Illinois compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Illinois finished with a 12-7 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 63.2% of those games).
- The Fighting Illini finished 12-6 last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, Illinois has an implied win probability of 55.6%.
Illinois vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 147.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois
|8
|27.6%
|74.3
|153.6
|67.2
|137.5
|140.5
|Marquette
|17
|53.1%
|79.3
|153.6
|70.3
|137.5
|149.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Illinois Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Fighting Illini scored only 4.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).
- When Illinois scored more than 70.3 points last season, it went 13-4 against the spread and 15-4 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois
|16-13-0
|11-11
|13-16-0
|Marquette
|20-12-0
|7-2
|15-17-0
Illinois vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois
|Marquette
|15-2
|Home Record
|16-1
|3-7
|Away Record
|8-4
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-2-0
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.3
|70.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.7
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-4-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.