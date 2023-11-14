Illinois vs. Marquette: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) and the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) play in a matchup with no set line at State Farm Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Illinois vs. Marquette Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois Betting Records & Stats
- Illinois covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- Illinois (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 7.3% less often than Marquette (20-12-0) last season.
Illinois vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois
|74.3
|153.6
|67.2
|137.5
|140.5
|Marquette
|79.3
|153.6
|70.3
|137.5
|149.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Illinois Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded only four more points per game (74.3) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
- Illinois had a 13-4 record against the spread and a 15-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Marquette
|20-12-0
|15-17-0
Illinois vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois
|Marquette
|15-2
|Home Record
|16-1
|3-7
|Away Record
|8-4
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-2-0
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.3
|70
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.7
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-4-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.