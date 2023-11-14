The No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) at State Farm Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is set at 147.5 for the matchup.

Illinois vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -1.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois and its opponents scored more than 147.5 points in eight of 29 games last season.

Illinois' contests last season had an average of 141.5 points, 6.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Illinois put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Illinois won 63.2% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (12-7).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Fighting Illini had a 12-6 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Illinois has a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Illinois vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 8 27.6% 74.3 153.6 67.2 137.5 140.5 Marquette 17 53.1% 79.3 153.6 70.3 137.5 149.5

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini scored were only 4.0 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).

Illinois went 13-4 against the spread and 15-4 overall last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 16-13-0 11-11 13-16-0 Marquette 20-12-0 7-2 15-17-0

Illinois vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Marquette 15-2 Home Record 16-1 3-7 Away Record 8-4 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-2-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

