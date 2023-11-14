Will Kevin Hayes Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 14?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kevin Hayes a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hayes stats and insights
- In one of 13 games so far this season, Hayes has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Hayes has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 54 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hayes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|3
|2
|1
|14:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.