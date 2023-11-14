Loyola Chicago vs. UIC November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) will play the UIC Flames (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available via NBCS-CHI.
Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)
- Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Braden Norris: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ben Schwieger: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tom Welch: 7.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marquise Kennedy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
UIC Top Players (2022-23)
- Jace Carter: 16.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Toby Okani: 11.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Trevante Anderson: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Filip: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 7.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|UIC AVG
|UIC Rank
|289th
|67.4
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|251st
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|227th
|343rd
|28.0
|Rebounds
|28.3
|335th
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|328th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|342nd
|14.4
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
