Will Marco Scandella Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 14?
Should you wager on Marco Scandella to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Scandella stats and insights
- Scandella is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Scandella has no points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 54 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Scandella recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|W 4-2
Blues vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
