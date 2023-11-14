Should you wager on Marco Scandella to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

  • Scandella is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • Scandella has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 54 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Scandella recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:58 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 4-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 5-0
10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:04 Away W 3-0
10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 4-2
10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 4-2

Blues vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

