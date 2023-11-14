The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-6) host a MAC showdown against the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium.

Northern Illinois is totaling 356.9 yards per game on offense this year (91st in the FBS), and is giving up 325 yards per game (27th) on the defensive side of the ball. From an offensive perspective, Western Michigan is accumulating 391 total yards per game (65th-ranked). It ranks 92nd in the FBS on defense (397.5 total yards surrendered per game).

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Northern Illinois Western Michigan 356.9 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391 (65th) 325 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.5 (90th) 161.6 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.1 (55th) 195.3 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.9 (72nd) 15 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 12 (89th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (39th)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has 1,799 yards passing for Northern Illinois, completing 58% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has 914 rushing yards on 155 carries with seven touchdowns.

This season, Gavin Williams has carried the ball 60 times for 305 yards (30.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph has hauled in 39 catches for 441 yards (44.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has put up a 313-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes on 38 targets.

Grayson Barnes has a total of 291 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Hayden Wolff has 1,200 passing yards, or 120 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.3% of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns with three interceptions.

Jalen Buckley has run the ball 162 times for 886 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has rushed for 414 yards on 110 carries with five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack's 623 receiving yards (62.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 66 receptions on 96 targets with one touchdown.

Blake Bosma has 17 receptions (on 24 targets) for a total of 307 yards (30.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Leroy Thomas has racked up 284 reciving yards (28.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

