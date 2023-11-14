Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 14
MAC play features the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-6) squaring off against the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Huskies are favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan matchup.
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: DeKalb, Illinois
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Illinois (-4)
|55.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-3.5)
|54.5
|-178
|+146
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Huskies have been favored by 4 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Western Michigan has covered seven times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- The Broncos are 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
