The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-6) are 4-point favorites when they host the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) in conference action on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The point total is set at 55.5.

Northern Illinois is averaging 356.9 yards per game offensively this year (91st in the FBS), and is giving up 325 yards per game (27th) on defense. In terms of total yards, Western Michigan ranks 65th in the FBS (391 total yards per game) and 92nd defensively (397.5 total yards allowed per game).

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Northern Illinois vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Northern Illinois -4 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Northern Illinois Recent Performance

The Huskies have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, compiling 370 total yards per game during that stretch (-59-worst). They've been more successful on defense, allowing 335 total yards per game (46th).

In terms of scoring offense, the Huskies rank -28-worst with 22.7 points per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 105th by surrendering 23.3 points per game over their last three contests.

Over the last three games, Northern Illinois has been bottom-25 in passing offense with 204 passing yards per game (-6-worst) and top-25 in passing defense with 127.3 passing yards allowed per game (15th-best).

Despite having the 96th-ranked run offense over the last three contests (166 rushing yards per game), the Huskies rank -88-worst in run defense over that stretch (207.7 rushing yards ceded per game).

The Huskies are winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over their past three contests.

In Northern Illinois' past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois has posted a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Huskies have been favored by 4 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Northern Illinois games have gone over the point total on five of 10 occasions (50%).

Northern Illinois has gone 2-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Northern Illinois has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of or shorter.

The Huskies have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this contest.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has 1,799 passing yards for Northern Illinois, completing 58% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 155 times for 914 yards (91.4 per game), scoring seven times.

Gavin Williams has racked up 305 yards on 60 carries, scoring three times.

Trayvon Rudolph's 441 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 60 times and has totaled 39 receptions and two touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has put together a 313-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes on 38 targets.

Grayson Barnes has been the target of 29 passes and compiled 16 receptions for 291 yards, an average of 29.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

George Gumbs paces the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has three TFL and 29 tackles.

Raishein Thomas, Northern Illinois' tackle leader, has 47 tackles, two TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Nate Valcarel has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 24 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

