Northwestern vs. Western Michigan: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) and the Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) hit the court at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The game has no line set.
Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Northwestern Betting Records & Stats
- Northwestern compiled an 18-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- Western Michigan (9-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 60% of the time, 26.7% less often than Northwestern (18-12-0) last season.
Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Northwestern
|67.7
|137.6
|62.8
|136.8
|134
|Western Michigan
|69.9
|137.6
|74
|136.8
|142.6
Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Wildcats put up were 6.3 fewer points than the Broncos allowed (74).
- When Northwestern put up more than 74 points last season, it went 6-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Northwestern
|18-12-0
|12-18-0
|Western Michigan
|9-18-0
|14-13-0
Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Northwestern
|Western Michigan
|13-5
|Home Record
|7-7
|7-4
|Away Record
|1-15
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-11-0
|68.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.9
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68
|3-12-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
