Can we count on Robert Thomas scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Thomas stats and insights

  • Thomas has scored in six of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
  • Thomas has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 20.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 54 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thomas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Avalanche 4 0 4 17:30 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 20:26 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:13 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 14:36 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:16 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 22:07 Away L 4-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:49 Away L 5-0
10/26/2023 Flames 1 0 1 21:41 Away W 3-0
10/24/2023 Jets 1 1 0 22:43 Away L 4-2
10/21/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 21:31 Home W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.