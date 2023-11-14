Player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are listed when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 31.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Tuesday is 7.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged seven assists per game, 1.5 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -125)

Tuesday's points prop for Chet Holmgren is 15.5. That is 0.2 more than his season average.

He pulls down seven rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He has knocked down two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Tuesday's prop bet for Luguentz Dort is 12.5 points, 1.8 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 4.7 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).

Dort's two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

