The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) take on the UIC Flames (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI.

UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

NBC Sports Networks

UIC Stats Insights

The Flames shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Ramblers averaged.

UIC went 6-4 when it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Flames were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ramblers finished 328th.

The Flames put up an average of 67.2 points per game last year, 5.3 fewer points than the 72.5 the Ramblers gave up.

UIC went 7-1 last season when it scored more than 72.5 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison

At home, UIC scored 68.5 points per game last season, 4.4 more than it averaged away (64.1).

At home, the Flames conceded 68.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 75.5.

UIC drained more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (33%).

UIC Upcoming Schedule