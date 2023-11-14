The UIC Flames (1-1) play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola Chicago vs. UIC matchup in this article.

UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Chicago Moneyline UIC Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Chicago (-11.5) 141.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM

UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends (2022-23)

UIC won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Flames covered the spread four times last year (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Loyola Chicago covered nine times in 28 games with a spread last season.

The Ramblers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.

UIC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 UIC ranks 27th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+6000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 137th, a difference of 110 spots.

UIC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

