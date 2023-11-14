Tuesday's contest features the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) and the UIC Flames (1-1) squaring off at Joseph J. Gentile Center (on November 14) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-69 win for Loyola Chicago.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 75, UIC 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UIC vs. Loyola Chicago

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-6.1)

Loyola Chicago (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

UIC Performance Insights

With 67.2 points per game on offense, UIC ranked 294th in the nation last season. At the other end, it allowed 71.6 points per contest, which ranked 227th in college basketball.

It was a tough season for the Flames last year in terms of rebounding, as they tallied only 28.3 boards per game (24th-worst in college basketball) and allowed 34.1 rebounds per contest (25th-worst).

Last season UIC ranked 163rd in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.2 per game.

The Flames averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.4 turnovers per contest (71st-ranked).

The Flames ranked 104th in college basketball with 8 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 249th with a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown.

UIC gave up 6.7 threes per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 34% three-point percentage (199th-ranked).

UIC took 56.9% two-pointers and 43.1% from three-point land last season. Of the team's buckets, 65.9% were two-pointers and 34.1% were threes.

