The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) and the UIC Flames (1-1) take the floor at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI. The matchup has no set line.

UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flames Betting Records & Stats

UIC and its opponent combined to hit the over 15 out of 28 times last season.

Against the spread, the Flames were 15-13-0 last year.

Loyola Chicago covered less often than UIC last season, tallying an ATS record of 9-19-0, as opposed to the 15-13-0 record of the Flames.

UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 67.4 134.6 72.5 144.1 136.6 UIC 67.2 134.6 71.6 144.1 138.5

Additional UIC Insights & Trends

The Flames put up an average of 67.2 points per game last year, 5.3 fewer points than the 72.5 the Ramblers gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 72.5 points last season, UIC went 6-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 9-19-0 15-13-0 UIC 15-13-0 15-13-0

UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago UIC 6-8 Home Record 7-8 3-8 Away Record 3-11 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.1 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

