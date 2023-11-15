Bulls vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (4-7) hit the court against the Orlando Magic (5-5) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.
Bulls vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-2.5
|216.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 216.5 points nine times.
- The average point total in Chicago's contests this year is 223.5, 7.0 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bulls' ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.
- This season, Chicago has been favored six times and won three of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Bulls.
Bulls vs Magic Additional Info
Bulls vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|9
|81.8%
|109.8
|219.3
|113.7
|221.6
|221.2
|Magic
|6
|60%
|109.5
|219.3
|107.9
|221.6
|223.5
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has a worse record against the spread at home (2-4-0) than it does on the road (2-3-0).
- The Bulls record just 1.9 more points per game (109.8) than the Magic allow (107.9).
- Chicago is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when scoring more than 107.9 points.
Bulls vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|4-7
|2-4
|6-5
|Magic
|7-3
|3-2
|3-7
Bulls vs. Magic Point Insights
|Bulls
|Magic
|109.8
|109.5
|24
|26
|4-1
|4-0
|3-2
|3-1
|113.7
|107.9
|16
|6
|2-2
|5-0
|3-1
|4-1
