Bulls vs. Magic Injury Report Today - November 15
The Chicago Bulls (4-7) are monitoring four players on the injury report as they ready for their Wednesday, November 15 game against the Orlando Magic (5-5) at United Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.
In their most recent outing on Monday, the Bulls suffered a 118-109 loss to the Bucks. Nikola Vucevic scored a team-leading 26 points for the Bulls in the loss.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Patrick Williams
|PF
|Questionable
|Finger
|5
|3.3
|1.5
|Dalen Terry
|SG
|Questionable
|Patella
|1.5
|1
|0.5
|Alex Caruso
|PG
|Questionable
|Toe
|7.3
|6
|3
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand), Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Gary Harris: Out (Groin)
Bulls vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL
Bulls vs. Magic Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bulls
|-2.5
|216.5
