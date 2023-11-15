The Chicago Bulls (4-7) are monitoring four players on the injury report as they ready for their Wednesday, November 15 game against the Orlando Magic (5-5) at United Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Bulls suffered a 118-109 loss to the Bucks. Nikola Vucevic scored a team-leading 26 points for the Bulls in the loss.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Patrick Williams PF Questionable Finger 5 3.3 1.5 Dalen Terry SG Questionable Patella 1.5 1 0.5 Alex Caruso PG Questionable Toe 7.3 6 3

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand), Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Gary Harris: Out (Groin)

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

Bulls vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -2.5 216.5

