How to Watch the Bulls vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (4-7) take on the Orlando Magic (5-5) on November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Magic Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Magic allow to opponents.
- Chicago has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 14th.
- The Bulls put up only 1.9 more points per game (109.8) than the Magic give up (107.9).
- Chicago has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 107.9 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Bulls are posting 7.4 more points per game (113.2) than they are in road games (105.8).
- Chicago is ceding 112.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.4 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.6).
- The Bulls are making 12.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 2.5 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (9.8 threes per game, 33.6% three-point percentage).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|DeMar DeRozan
|Questionable
|Personal
|Patrick Williams
|Questionable
|Finger
|Dalen Terry
|Questionable
|Patella
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Toe
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
