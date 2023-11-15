Player prop bet options for Franz Wagner and others are available when the Chicago Bulls host the Orlando Magic at United Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

NBCS-CHI and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Magic Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Get DeRozan gear at Fanatics!

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -118)

Nikola Vucevic's 14.5-point scoring average is 6.0 less than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 10.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Vucevic has collected 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

He drains 0.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 26.5-point prop total for Zach LaVine on Wednesday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average, which is 24.5.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Wednesday.

LaVine has dished out 1.3 assists per game, which is 3.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

LaVine's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Wednesday over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 21 points Wagner scores per game are 1.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Wagner averages 2.5 assists, 1.0 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Wagner's three three-pointers made per game is 1.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.