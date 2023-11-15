When the Chicago Bulls (4-7) and Orlando Magic (5-5) face off at United Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, Nikola Vucevic will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSFL

Bulls' Last Game

In their previous game, the Bulls fell to the Bucks on Monday, 118-109. Vucevic scored a team-high 26 points (and added five assists and 12 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Vucevic 26 12 5 1 1 2 Zach LaVine 20 8 5 1 1 2 Coby White 16 3 1 2 0 3

Bulls vs Magic Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 23.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.3 boards per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field.

Vucevic averages 14.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Zach LaVine's numbers for the season are 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the field and 29.4% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alex Caruso is posting 7.3 points, 3.0 assists and 6.0 boards per game.

Coby White posts 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 30.8% from the field and 25.0% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

