Player prop betting options for Elias Pettersson, Noah Dobson and others are available in the Vancouver Canucks-New York Islanders matchup at Rogers Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Canucks vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Pettersson has been a major player for Vancouver this season, with 25 points in 15 games.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 0 0 0 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 at Senators Nov. 9 1 2 3 2 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 4 1 0 1 7

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's top contributors through 15 games, with five goals and 18 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 0 1 1 0 at Senators Nov. 9 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 1 3 4 5 vs. Stars Nov. 4 0 0 0 6

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

J.T. Miller's season total of 23 points has come from nine goals and 14 assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 2 2 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 at Senators Nov. 9 1 1 2 2 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Stars Nov. 4 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Dobson's five goals and seven assists in 14 games for New York add up to 12 total points on the season.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 13 0 0 0 0 vs. Capitals Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Wild Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 4 1 0 1 4

Bo Horvat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Bo Horvat has helped lead the attack for New York this season with four goals and seven assists.

Horvat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 13 0 1 1 1 vs. Capitals Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Bruins Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Nov. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 4 0 2 2 2

