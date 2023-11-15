The Chicago Bulls, with Coby White, match up versus the Orlando Magic at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

White, in his last game (November 13 loss against the Bucks), put up 16 points and two steals.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-128)

Over 15.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Over 2.5 (-159) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-143)

Over 5.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Magic gave up 114 points per game last season, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Magic were seventh in the league last season, conceding 42 per game.

The Magic were the 19th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.9.

Looking at three-point defense, the Magic were 25th in the NBA last year, conceding 13 makes per contest.

Coby White vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 23 12 2 1 2 1 1 1/28/2023 19 0 3 3 0 0 1 11/18/2022 4 0 1 2 0 0 0

