Wednesday's contest features the Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) squaring off at Redbird Arena (on November 15) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-70 win for Illinois State.

There is no line set for the game.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Normal, Illinois

Venue: Redbird Arena

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 77, Eastern Illinois 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois State (-6.8)

Illinois State (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

Eastern Illinois scored 68.8 points per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 72.1 points per contest (240th-ranked).

The Panthers ranked 10th-worst in the country with 34.9 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, they pulled down 30.9 rebounds per game (238th-ranked in college basketball).

Eastern Illinois ranked 75th in college basketball with 14.5 assists per game.

The Panthers averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 14.1 turnovers per contest (40th-ranked).

While the Panthers were in the bottom 25 in the country in treys per game with 5.2 (15th-worst), they ranked 249th in college basketball with a 32.9% three-point percentage.

With 8.4 threes conceded per game, Eastern Illinois ranked 312th in college basketball. It ceded a 33.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 169th in college basketball.

Eastern Illinois took 72.6% two-pointers and 27.4% threes last season. Of the team's buckets, 79.7% were two-pointers and 20.3% were three-pointers.

