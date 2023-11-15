The Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Redbird Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Illinois' games went over the point total 16 out of 27 times last year.

Against the spread, the Panthers were 12-15-0 last season.

Eastern Illinois (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 36.7% of the time, 7.7% more often than Illinois State (11-18-0) last season.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois State 66.5 135.3 70.5 142.6 135.4 Eastern Illinois 68.8 135.3 72.1 142.6 138.9

Additional Eastern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Panthers put up just 1.7 fewer points per game last year (68.8) than the Redbirds allowed (70.5).

Eastern Illinois went 7-1 against the spread and 6-5 overall when it scored more than 70.5 points last season.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois State 11-18-0 17-12-0 Eastern Illinois 12-15-0 16-11-0

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois State Eastern Illinois 8-7 Home Record 6-9 3-9 Away Record 3-12 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.7 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

