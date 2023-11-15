Wednesday's game that pits the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) versus the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) at State Farm Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-47 in favor of Illinois, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Fighting Illini head into this matchup after a 71-67 loss to Marquette on Saturday.

Illinois vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Illinois vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 78, Saint Peter's 47

Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fighting Illini outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game last season, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) and allowed 65.2 per contest (201st in college basketball).

On offense, Illinois averaged 72.7 points per game last year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (75.3 points per game) was 2.6 PPG higher.

The Fighting Illini averaged 79.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 72.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Illinois ceded 63.6 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 67.4.

