The Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois matchup in this article.

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois State Moneyline Eastern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Illinois State (-11.5) 143.5 -750 +525 FanDuel Illinois State (-11.5) 143.5 -850 +540

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)

Illinois State won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Redbirds games went over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.

Eastern Illinois won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

A total of 16 of the Panthers' games last season went over the point total.

