Wednesday's contest features the Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) facing off at Redbird Arena (on November 15) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-70 victory for Illinois State.

The matchup has no set line.

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 77, Eastern Illinois 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois State (-6.8)

Illinois State (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

Illinois State Performance Insights

Illinois State was 313th in college basketball in points scored (66.5 per game) and 193rd in points allowed (70.5) last year.

The Redbirds grabbed 29.3 rebounds per game and gave up 28 boards last season, ranking 303rd and 28th, respectively, in the nation.

Last season Illinois State was ranked 333rd in the nation in assists with 10.8 per game.

The Redbirds were 192nd in the country in 3-pointers made (7.3 per game) and 209th in 3-point percentage (33.6%) last year.

Giving up 7 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.7% from downtown last year, Illinois State was 156th and 178th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, the Redbirds took 40.6% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 59.4% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 31.5% of the Redbirds' baskets were 3-pointers, and 68.5% were 2-pointers.

