Wednesday's contest between the Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) squaring off at Redbird Arena has a projected final score of 91-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Illinois State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Redbirds head into this matchup following an 88-62 loss to Green Bay on Saturday.

Illinois State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Illinois State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 91, SIU-Edwardsville 67

Illinois State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Redbirds outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game last season (posting 68.8 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and conceding 62.4 per outing, 118th in college basketball) and had a +210 scoring differential.

With 71.8 points per game in MVC action, Illinois State tallied 3 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (68.8 PPG).

In home games, the Redbirds averaged 5.5 more points per game last season (71.5) than they did when playing on the road (66.0).

Defensively Illinois State was better in home games last season, ceding 61.5 points per game, compared to 62.4 away from home.

