The Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) meet the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information

Illinois State Top Players (2022-23)

Kendall Lewis: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Seneca Knight: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Malachi Poindexter: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Luke Kasubke: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Eastern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Kinyon Hodges: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Yaakema Rose Jr.: 9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sincere Malone: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Caleb Donaldson: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Nick Ellington: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois State Rank Illinois State AVG Eastern Illinois AVG Eastern Illinois Rank 313th 66.5 Points Scored 68.8 252nd 193rd 70.5 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 303rd 29.3 Rebounds 30.9 238th 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 5.2 344th 333rd 10.8 Assists 14.5 75th 327th 13.8 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

