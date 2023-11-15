How to Watch the Illinois State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) go up against the Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It tips at 12:00 PM ET.
Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois State vs. SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars averaged only 1.6 more points per game last year (64.0) than the Redbirds gave up (62.4).
- When SIU-Edwardsville gave up fewer than 68.8 points last season, it went 5-2.
- Last year, the Redbirds averaged 68.8 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 77.3 the Cougars gave up.
- Illinois State went 9-0 last season when scoring more than 77.3 points.
Illinois State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Omaha
|W 105-59
|Baxter Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Green Bay
|L 88-62
|Kress Events Center
|11/15/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Redbird Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Francis (IL)
|-
|Redbird Arena
|11/24/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
