The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) hit the court against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on B1G+.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: B1G+

Illinois vs. Saint Peter's 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Peacocks' 50.2 points per game last year were 15.0 fewer points than the 65.2 the Fighting Illini allowed to opponents.

Saint Peter's had a 0-20 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.

Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 6.3 more points per game (75.3) than the Peacocks gave up (69.0).

When Illinois put up more than 69.0 points last season, it went 18-4.

Illinois Schedule