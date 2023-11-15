The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) hit the court against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on B1G+.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

Illinois vs. Saint Peter's 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Peacocks' 50.2 points per game last year were 15.0 fewer points than the 65.2 the Fighting Illini allowed to opponents.
  • Saint Peter's had a 0-20 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.
  • Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 6.3 more points per game (75.3) than the Peacocks gave up (69.0).
  • When Illinois put up more than 69.0 points last season, it went 18-4.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Morehead State W 81-61 State Farm Center
11/11/2023 @ Marquette L 71-67 Al McGuire Center
11/15/2023 Saint Peter's - State Farm Center
11/18/2023 Notre Dame - St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
11/26/2023 Canisius - State Farm Center

