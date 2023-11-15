Wednesday's game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) and the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) at Purcell Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 115-52 and heavily favors Notre Dame to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Wildcats head into this matchup after an 87-69 victory against Omaha on Sunday.

Northwestern vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Northwestern vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 115, Northwestern 52

Other Big Ten Predictions

Northwestern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats were outscored by 7.4 points per game last season (scoring 63.7 points per game to rank 203rd in college basketball while giving up 71.1 per contest to rank 318th in college basketball) and had a -221 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, Northwestern scored fewer points (61.3 per game) than it did overall (63.7) in 2022-23.

At home, the Wildcats averaged 65.2 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 61.9.

At home, Northwestern conceded 67.2 points per game, 10 fewer points than it allowed on the road (77.2).

