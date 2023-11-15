The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) take the court against the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network.

Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network

Northwestern vs. Notre Dame 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats averaged just 4.8 more points per game last year (63.7) than the Fighting Irish gave up to opponents (58.9).

When Northwestern gave up fewer than 73.9 points last season, it went 9-7.

Last year, the Fighting Irish recorded just 2.8 more points per game (73.9) than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).

When Notre Dame totaled more than 71.1 points last season, it went 18-1.

The Fighting Irish shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats' 35.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (36.1%).

