Wednesday's game that pits the Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) at Redbird Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 91-67 in favor of Illinois State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 15.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Cougars claimed a 91-83 victory against Evansville.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 91, SIU-Edwardsville 67

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars were outscored by 13.3 points per game last season (scoring 64 points per game to rank 201st in college basketball while giving up 77.3 per contest to rank 355th in college basketball) and had a -414 scoring differential overall.

SIU-Edwardsville scored more in conference play (69.6 points per game) than overall (64).

At home, the Cougars averaged 66.8 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 60.6.

SIU-Edwardsville allowed 74.9 points per game at home last season, and 79.9 away.

