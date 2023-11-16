Two teams on streaks will clash when the St. Louis Blues (three consecutive wins) visit the San Jose Sharks (three straight losses) on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Blues try to take down the the Sharks on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Sharks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have given up 35 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Blues rank 27th in the league with 41 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 14 6 10 16 12 11 57% Brayden Schenn 14 5 5 10 12 13 48.6% Jordan Kyrou 14 4 5 9 8 12 40% Pavel Buchnevich 12 4 5 9 7 13 11.1% Kasperi Kapanen 14 3 4 7 5 7 41.7%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks concede 4.4 goals per game (71 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

With 21 goals (1.3 per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Sharks have gone 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 47 goals (4.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged just 1.3 goals per game (13 total) over that time.

Sharks Key Players