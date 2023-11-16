Thursday's game between the Bradley Braves (1-1) and Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) matching up at Renaissance Coliseum has a projected final score of 80-49 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Bradley, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

Their last time out, the Braves won on Sunday 65-62 over Central Michigan.

Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 80, Loyola Chicago 49

Bradley Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Braves had a -521 scoring differential last season, falling short by 16.3 points per game. They put up 57 points per game, 321st in college basketball, and allowed 73.3 per outing to rank 342nd in college basketball.

Bradley's offense was worse in MVC action last season, putting up 56.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 57 PPG.

The Braves scored 59.9 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, they averaged 55.3 points per contest.

Defensively Bradley played better at home last year, allowing 70.4 points per game, compared to 75.8 away from home.

