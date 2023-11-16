The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) play the Bradley Braves (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Renaissance Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bradley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Ramblers scored an average of 55.8 points per game last year, 17.5 fewer points than the 73.3 the Braves gave up.

Loyola Chicago had a 6-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 57 points.

Last year, the Braves averaged 7.8 fewer points per game (57) than the Ramblers gave up (64.8).

Bradley went 3-5 last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Schedule