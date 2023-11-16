How to Watch Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) square off against the Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Salukis averaged.
- Chicago State put together a 10-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.0% from the field.
- The Salukis ranked 345th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cougars ranked 48th.
- The Cougars put up an average of 70.3 points per game last year, 8.9 more points than the 61.4 the Salukis allowed.
- Chicago State went 11-12 last season when it scored more than 61.4 points.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- Chicago State scored more points at home (86.6 per game) than away (64.7) last season.
- The Cougars gave up 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.5 on the road.
- Chicago State sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.3%) than away (31.3%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Mercer
|L 66-61
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|W 78-67
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|11/14/2023
|CSU Northridge
|L 74-64
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|11/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/25/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
