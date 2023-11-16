The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) host the Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at Banterra Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Last year 11 of Chicago State's games hit the over.

The Cougars beat the spread 13 times in 31 games last year.

Southern Illinois (13-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 43.3% of the time, 13.2% less often than Chicago State (13-10-0) last year.

Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Illinois 65.7 136 61.4 134.4 128.9 Chicago State 70.3 136 73.0 134.4 140.4

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

The Cougars' 70.3 points per game last year were 8.9 more points than the 61.4 the Salukis allowed.

Chicago State put together a 13-5 ATS record and an 11-12 overall record last season in games it scored more than 61.4 points.

Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Illinois 13-17-0 15-15-0 Chicago State 13-10-0 11-12-0

Chicago State vs. Southern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Illinois Chicago State 13-2 Home Record 8-0 8-6 Away Record 3-20 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

