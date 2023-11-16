Will Colton Parayko Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 16?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is slated for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Colton Parayko find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Parayko stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Parayko has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Parayko has no points on the power play.
- Parayko averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 71 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Parayko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|23:52
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|21:44
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:31
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|24:48
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|25:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|25:21
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|24:12
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:30
|Away
|L 4-2
Blues vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
