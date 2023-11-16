Thursday's game that pits the Bradley Braves (1-1) versus the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) at Renaissance Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-49 in favor of Bradley, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Ramblers lost their most recent game 74-66 against Cleveland State on Sunday.

Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 80, Loyola Chicago 49

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ramblers were outscored by 9.0 points per game last season with a -269 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.8 points per game (333rd in college basketball) and gave up 64.8 per contest (193rd in college basketball).

In A-10 action, Loyola Chicago averaged 1.9 fewer points (53.9) than overall (55.8) in 2022-23.

At home, the Ramblers scored 56.8 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 53.6.

In 2022-23, Loyola Chicago gave up 3.3 more points per game at home (68.2) than on the road (64.9).

