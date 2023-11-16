NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In a Wednesday NHL schedule that has plenty of thrilling contests, the Anaheim Ducks versus the Colorado Avalanche is a game to watch.
Coverage of all the NHL action on Wednesday is available to you, with the information provided below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|TNT,Max (Watch this game on Max)
|Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers
|8:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+,ALT,BSSC,BSSD (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|TNT,Max (Watch this game on Max)
