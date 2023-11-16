Thursday's game between the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-0) and Northern Illinois Huskies (0-2) matching up at Screaming Eagles Arena has a projected final score of 95-44 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Southern Indiana, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Huskies' last outing was a 95-62 loss to Western Illinois on Sunday.

Northern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Northern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 95, Northern Illinois 44

Northern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies scored 70.7 points per game last season (73rd in college basketball) and gave up 71.5 (326th in college basketball) for a -27 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Northern Illinois scored 70.4 points per game in MAC action, and 70.7 overall.

At home, the Huskies scored 73.9 points per game last season. Away, they scored 68.3.

Northern Illinois allowed 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 72.5 on the road.

