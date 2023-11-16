The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-0) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies put up an average of 70.7 points per game last year, 6.9 more points than the 63.8 the Screaming Eagles gave up.
  • When Northern Illinois allowed fewer than 65 points last season, it went 9-1.
  • Last year, the Screaming Eagles recorded 6.5 fewer points per game (65) than the Huskies gave up (71.5).
  • When Southern Indiana totaled more than 71.5 points last season, it went 7-1.

Northern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Arkansas State L 75-62 First National Bank Arena
11/12/2023 @ Western Illinois L 95-62 Western Hall
11/16/2023 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
11/21/2023 Lindenwood (MO) - NIU Convocation Center
11/24/2023 Radford - Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez

