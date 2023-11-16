The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-0) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 70.7 points per game last year, 6.9 more points than the 63.8 the Screaming Eagles gave up.

When Northern Illinois allowed fewer than 65 points last season, it went 9-1.

Last year, the Screaming Eagles recorded 6.5 fewer points per game (65) than the Huskies gave up (71.5).

When Southern Indiana totaled more than 71.5 points last season, it went 7-1.

Northern Illinois Schedule