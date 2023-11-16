The St. Louis Blues, Pavel Buchnevich among them, play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. There are prop bets for Buchnevich available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

Buchnevich's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:03 per game on the ice, is +7.

Buchnevich has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

In five of 12 games this year, Buchnevich has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Buchnevich has an assist in four of 12 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Buchnevich's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

Buchnevich has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 71 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-50).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 12 Games 3 9 Points 8 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 8

