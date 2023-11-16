Robert Thomas will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks play at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Thomas' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Robert Thomas vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas' plus-minus this season, in 19:56 per game on the ice, is +8.

Thomas has a goal in six games this season through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Thomas has a point in 11 games this season (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

In six of 14 games this year, Thomas has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Thomas has an implied probability of 66.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.6% of Thomas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Thomas Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -50 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 3 16 Points 4 6 Goals 1 10 Assists 3

