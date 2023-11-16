The Denver Pioneers (2-1) go up against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Cougars had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Pioneers' opponents knocked down.
  • SIU-Edwardsville went 11-3 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Pioneers ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cougars finished 49th.
  • Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Cougars put up were just 0.5 fewer points than the Pioneers gave up (75.1).
  • SIU-Edwardsville went 11-4 last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively SIU-Edwardsville performed better at home last season, putting up 76.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Cougars played better in home games last year, allowing 68.8 points per game, compared to 74 in away games.
  • SIU-Edwardsville drained 7.6 treys per game with a 35% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Dayton L 63-47 UD Arena
11/9/2023 North Park W 92-67 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/13/2023 @ Missouri L 68-50 Mizzou Arena
11/16/2023 Denver - Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 Nicholls State - Mitchell Center
11/19/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center

