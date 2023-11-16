The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) face the Denver Pioneers (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Top Players (2022-23)

  • Damarco Minor: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ray'Sean Taylor: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Shamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Deejuan Pruitt: 11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Lamar Wright: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Denver Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tommy Bruner: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Touko Tainamo: 10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lukas Kisunas: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Justin Mullins: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyree Corbett: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SIU-Edwardsville Rank SIU-Edwardsville AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank
109th 74.6 Points Scored 72.7 152nd
217th 71.3 Points Allowed 75.1 314th
49th 34.2 Rebounds 32.1 156th
72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th
200th 7.2 3pt Made 4.5 358th
237th 12.3 Assists 11.3 313th
200th 12 Turnovers 14.5 344th

